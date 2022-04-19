“The foreign ministers of China and Solomon Islands recently formally signed the framework agreement on security cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

Last month, a draft version of the agreement was leaked, causing a “shock” wave because it included proposals to allow the deployment of Chinese security forces and the navy to the Pacific archipelago.

In early April, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavari confirmed that he would not allow a Chinese military base to be built in his country, but that was not enough to allay the fears of Australia and its allies.

Australia is located 1,500 km from the archipelago.

But Canberra and Washington are concerned that China could build a naval base in the South Pacific that would allow it to extend its naval power far beyond its borders.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavari has stressed that he has “no intention whatsoever of asking China to establish a military base in the Solomon Islands.”

“Despite the statements of the Solomon Islands government, the broad nature of the security agreement leaves the door open for the People’s Republic of China to deploy military forces in the Solomon Islands,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.