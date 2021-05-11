As of last year, the number of China’s population reached 1.41 billion, according to a census conducted once every ten years by the largest country in the world in terms of population. 5.38%.

The data was released by the National Bureau of Statistics during a press conference in Beijing.

Officials said China “has maintained moderate growth momentum in the past decade,” amid concerns that an aging population and a slowing birthrate are a looming demographic crisis.

The results of this census were supposed to be published in early April, but they were delayed by several weeks, which raised speculation about whether they would be an embarrassment to the communist regime.

China expects its population growth curve to reach its peak in 2027, when India will overtake it to become the most populous country in the world.

According to Beijing’s projections, after reaching this peak, the number of Chinese citizens will begin to decline, reaching 1.32 billion in 2050.

This decennial census was completed in December with the help of seven million volunteers who have moved from house to house across the country, so its results are more reliable than annual demographic surveys that are prepared based on estimates.