The Asian giant’s Army published on a local social network that the war practices around Taiwan have ended, but warned that they will continue to mobilize to carry out continuous tours maintaining pressure on the island territory and without resigning the use of force. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry denounced that 17 fighter planes violated the Formosa Strait again.

The tension in the South China Sea is not set to end completely despite the fact that the Chinese Army announced on Wednesday, August 10, that it has “completed various tasks” concerning the military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan, which have officially ended.

However, to monitor the situation, the Asian giant will continue with “regular patrols”.

The harassment of Beijing that began after the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was completed after it lasted three days longer than stipulated.

In a brief statement on the Weibo social network – the Chinese equivalent of Twitter – the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command reported that the exercises retraced beyond the tacit border with Taipei had been “successfully completed”, where they tested “effectively integrated combat capabilities of troops.”

However, they clarified that “the forces will monitor changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait.”

“They will continue to train and prepare for combat, organize regular readiness patrols, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” they added.

Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of the closest points from mainland China to Taiwan, in Fujian province, on August 4, 2022. © Hector Retamal/AFP

In this way, Beijing does not give up its willingness to use force coercively. The drills that lasted almost a week included live fire, ballistic missile launches – some even flew over Taipei – and air and sea attacks at six points around the island.

Taiwan denounces the incursion of warplanes into its waters and affirms that they are ready for its defense

This Wednesday, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense accused that 17 Chinese fighter planes had crossed the median line that divides both jurisdictions.

On the closing day, the ships of the Asian giant’s navy roamed the east and west coasts of the island and in the afternoon they continued with actions on the middle line. In response, Taiwan again mobilized planes and ships to the area to monitor the situation.

While PLA Eastern Theater announced that they have finished their joint military operation and will conduct routine patrol, #ROCARmedForces will adjust how we deploy our forces considering multiple factors including troop morale and threats, without letting our guard down. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 10, 2022



This same Wednesday, the military ministry released a video of the exercises that the Taiwanese armed forces are carrying out and stated that they are ready and “keeping” the country safe “24 hours a day, seven days a week” to “defend the line media, defend territorial waters and defend sovereignty”.

Taipei Defense spokesman Sun Li-Fang responded to the announcement that China will not concretely dilute the military presence, stressing that they will “completely adjust force allocation based on factors such as enemy threat.”

Last Tuesday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu accused China of using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to rehearse a possible invasion of the island territory.

However, from the United States they ruled out that Beijing launch a military aggression on a larger scale, at least, for two years, according to the Pentagon.

Beijing insists that Taipei is part of the ‘One China’ doctrine and is an internal matter that does not concern the international community, reserving the power to control the island by force if necessary.

With EFE and Reuters