China has maintained this Sunday the pressure on Taiwan with the fourth day of military maneuvers around the self-governed island. Chinese state television and an official newspaper reported that the exercises of the second military power around the territory of 23 million inhabitants will be “regular” from now on. In addition, the Chinese Maritime Security Administration announced that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, the Armed Forces) began new maneuvers on Saturday in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea, between northeast China and the Korean Peninsula.

China announced in the middle of this week that the maneuvers that began on Thursday in response to the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, the president of the United States House of Representatives, would continue until this Sunday. However, neither Beijing nor Taipei have confirmed that they have concluded. Given the increase in the Chinese military threat after Pelosi’s trip, the third authority of the United States, the Taiwanese army has reported that it will carry out two live-fire artillery tests next week, according to the Hong Kong newspaper. South China Morning Post. The 82-year-old legislator spent 19 hours in Taipei during her Asia-Pacific tour, turning a deaf ear to the warnings against President Xi Jinping and even those from the White House and the Pentagon. The anger of the Chinese authorities is due to the fact that the Asian giant considers that the island is part of its territory and, therefore, they perceive the visit as a “blatant provocation” that “alters the status quo”. In addition to unprecedented war exercises in the region, the second world economic power has responded to the visit by freezing cooperation with the United States on key issues and sanctioning Pelosi and his immediate family.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense has denounced that this Sunday the EPL has once again “put pressure” near the median dividing line of the Strait of Formosa, an unofficial border, but which until now was tacitly respected. According to a statement, multiple groups of Chinese military ships, planes and drones again simulated “an attack against the island of Taiwan and against the Army at sea”, while other fighters “infested” smaller islands controlled by Taipei. In response, the Taiwanese Armed Forces have deployed planes and ships to “react appropriately” and “monitor the situation closely.” The Taiwanese government assures that, only this Sunday, up to 66 planes – of which 22 entered the airspace – and 14 Chinese ships participated in maneuvers around the island.

A source quoted by the Reuters agency says that some 10 Chinese and Taiwanese warships sailed very close to each other this morning, betting on what seemed like a game of chess on the high seas: when the Chinese ships tried to cross the dividing line, the Taiwanese got in the way and forced them away, until they had no choice but to turn around.

Despite heightened tensions, Taoyuan International Airport has reported that all air routes should return to normal on Monday, with most due to return this Sunday. Since the drills began last Thursday, 300 flights have had to divert to avoid the areas around Taiwan where the maneuvers have taken place. In these four days, more than 200 international flights have been canceled, and some 900 have been affected.

According to the Chinese newspaper Global Timesowned by the Communist Party of China (CCP) and markedly nationalist, after Pelosi’s visit “forever changed the status quo of the island”, the drills will be more frequent off the Taiwanese coast, as they constitute a “rehearsal of reunification operations”. One of the main Chinese military analysts commented this Sunday on state television that from now on the PLA will carry out “regular” maneuvers around the self-governed island.

In addition to the tests in seven areas of the Strait of Formosa, on Saturday, the Asian giant’s maritime authorities announced new exercises in the waters off the northeast of the country, near the Korean peninsula. The exercises in the Bohai Sea will begin on Monday and will last until September 8, while those in the Yellow Sea have started this Sunday and will end on August 15. The China Maritime Safety Administration has issued an alert for shipping and opened access exclusively for military vessels.

Given the growing threats from Beijing, the Taiwanese Armed Forces will carry out two large-scale artillery exercises with live fire next Tuesday and Thursday with the aim of testing their combat readiness, according to the report. South China Morning Post. The rehearsals will take place, according to this media, in Fenggang, located in the southern county of Pingtung, where the infantry troops are stationed. The Taiwanese Prime Minister, Su Tseng-chang, has described the Chinese army’s exercises as “arrogant” and has criticized the reaction of the Asian giant, which he considers to “disturb the peace” in the region.

