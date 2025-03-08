The Chinese authorities announced on Saturday the introduction of tariffs between 25 and 100 percent for a series of food and agricultural products from Canada in response to the rates with which the Canadian executive taxed-among others-the trade of Chinese electric cars in October.

Thus, from Beijing will apply a 100% tariff to rapeseed imports and pea productsas well as a tax 25% to some products of marine origin and porkaccording to a statement from the Ministry of Finance collected by the Agency ‘Bloomberg’.

This measure arrives after China presented at the beginning of October last year a Complaints before the World Trade Organization (WTO) for “Unilateralism” and “Commercial Protectionist Practices of Canada”referring to the 100% tariffs that the North American country had imposed on battery vehicles (BEV) imported from China.

In addition to this tariff to the Chinese Bev, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced a tariff of the 25% to aluminum and steel products from the Asian giant as a measure to protect the manufacturers in their country.

The 100% tariff that Canada applies to Chinese electric vehicles and 25% tax to their aluminum and steel products “Seriously violate the norms of the World Trade OrganizationThey constitute a typical act of protectionism and are discriminatory measures that severely damage the legitimate rights and interests of China, “said the ministry.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said in August that Ottawa was imposing the levies to counteract what he called the intentional policy led by the state of China of China of overcapacity, Following the example of the United States and the European Union, which have also applied levies to imports of electric vehicles manufactured in China.