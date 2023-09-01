Shandong has become the first Chinese province to implement a social credit scoring program only for people who follow a religion.

The measure of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to “assess the reliability” of the population has existed since 2018, but came into full effect in 2020. The big news is the creation of an exclusive platform for citizens involved with some religious minority, in which they receive or lose “credits” from their actions.

According to the NGO ChinaAid, an international Christian human rights organization founded in 2002, the action is “yet another form of repression and discrimination by the government”, since, in addition to monitoring the activities of churches in the region, its members will be tracked individually.

The project was deliberated during an experimental implementation work conference, on the 21st and 22nd of August. For the meeting, more than 30 people gathered from provincial cities and counties, including Zibo, Rizhao, Linyi, Dezhou, Qingzhou, Taian and Taishan District.

According to the NGO, the objective of the policy measure is “to explore and encourage the collection, identification, evaluation and application of credit information from religious personnel”.

During the meeting, members of the Shandong Provincial Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee called on various parts of the province to raise their ideological awareness. The respective areas should also consider credit accumulation as a focal point to support the rigorous management of religious affairs.

The program divides the collection of credit information into three types: basic information, adverse information, and fee information. Through the “Smart Religion Information Platform”, the exchange of data will be carried out, which will be collected and entered by departments of religious affairs at provincial, municipal and district levels, as well as by religious organizations.

The credit rating will be divided into five levels: excellent, good, fair, poor and very poor, implementing a rating system, in line with strict requirements for religious practice in China.

Tailor-made reviews

Unnamed religious for security reasons assess the measure as “discriminatory”, as only this group is closely monitored by government authorities.

“If religious personnel are subject to that specific credit score, there should be similar credit scoring systems established for professionals in other industries as well,” they state.