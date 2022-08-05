Chinese government announces suspension of agreements signed between countries, in addition to measures against congresswoman’s family

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Friday (5.Aug.2022) sanctions against the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in response to the congresswoman’s visit to Taiwan.

In a statement, the ministry said that Pelosi’s trip to the island was considered “gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

“This seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously undermines the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”says part of the communiqué made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

The measures will be applied according to Chinese laws and should also affect Pelosi’s family members. In addition to sanctions against the Speaker of the House, the government also announced the suspension of cooperation agreements signed with the US.

Read the measures announced by the government:

Cancellation of conversations between commanders of China-US armies;

Cancellation from China-US Defense Policy Coordination talks;

Cancel the China-US Military Maritime Advisory Agreement meetings;

Suspension of China-US cooperation in the repatriation of illegal immigrants;

Suspension of China-US cooperation in legal assistance in criminal matters;

Suspension of China-US cooperation against transnational crimes;

Suspension of China-US anti-drug cooperation;

Suspension of China-US negotiations on climate change.

WHAT DOES CHINA SAY?

Despite being independently governed since 1949, after a civil war, the island of Taiwan is considered by the Republic of China as its territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday (2.Aug) that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has heightened tensions in the region and will have “severe impacts”.

The US congresswoman told the Taiwanese president that the trip was made “to make it unequivocally clear” that the US will not abandon Taiwan. “Now more than ever, US solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that is the message we are bringing here today.”.

In a new statement on Wednesday morning (Aug 3), Wang said it was a “open political provocation, which jeopardizes the sovereignty of the Asian country”.

“This proves again that some US politicians have become the ‘troublemakers’ of China-US relations and the US has become the #1 ‘saboteur’ of Taiwan Strait peace and stability.”, he added.

For China’s ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, Pelosi’s visit to the island represents “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the 3 Sino-American joint communiqués”.

“It is a severe blow to the political basis of China-US relations and seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”said Qin to CNN North-American.

In addition to military activities, President Xi Jinping’s administration responded to the visit by summoning US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns to a meeting. It also stopped importing various products from Taiwan and banned Taiwanese executives from entering mainland China. According to the Chinese government, if necessary, new measures will be adopted.