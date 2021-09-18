The Chinese Armed Forces conducted a real-life exercise in the Taiwan Strait region after a US Navy missile destroyer passed through it. This was announced on Saturday, September 18, by the official representative of the Eastern Combat Command of the People’s Liberation Army of the PRC (PLA) Shi I.

“The Eastern Zone of Combat Command of the PLA held on September 17 a real-life military exercise in the air and at sea in the southwestern waters of Taiwan. Were used ships, early warning aircraft and bombers, ”he said.

The Taiwan issue remains the most sensitive issue in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were broken in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had lost in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supports the Taiwan authorities, and American warships regularly enter the Taiwan Strait.

On August 27, the US Navy destroyer Kidd and the US Coast Guard cutter Munroe passed through the waters of the strait. The US military insists the passages were in international waters. Beijing considered the US actions a provocation. According to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei, the United States has repeatedly committed similar provocations “of a very bad nature.” This, he believes, indicates that Washington remains the main destroyer of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing also demanded that the United States recognize Taiwan as part of China and observe the principle of the country’s unity.