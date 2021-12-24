Dozens of Communist Party officials were punished after a coronavirus outbreak was reported in the city of Xi’an, where residents are in confinement because of Beijing’s “zero covid” strategy, the disciplinary committee announced on Friday.

China, host of the February Winter Olympics, has managed to control coronavirus cases with a strategy of restrictions that include quarantines and confinements.

But covid-19 cases have increased in recent weeks, and in Xi’an, home to the famous Terracotta Warriors, the 13 million people have been under tight confinement since Thursday.

Only one person from each household can go out every other day to make essential purchases. To leave Xi’an it is necessary to obtain a special permit.

This Friday, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection punished 26 Communist Party officials for “lack of rigor in preventing and controlling the focus of covid”.

In a statement, the commission said there was negligence in organizing testing in Xi’an, as well as an uncoordinated response to find cases of contact from people infected with the coronavirus.

In China, public officials accused of failing to control the spread of the virus in their region are dismissed or subject to sanctions.

This Friday, the city of Xi’an registered 49 cases of the disease, bringing the total to 250 in recent weeks.

So far, covid cases have been reported in people who have passed through Xi’an in five other cities, including the capital, Beijing, raising concerns about the possible spread of the disease across the country.

