05/29/2023

China plans to send astronauts to the moon before 2030, in yet another step in what appears to be shaping up to be a new race to conquer space. The US, in turn, intends to have astronauts on the lunar surface again by the end of 2025.

In a press conference, the deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, Lin Xiqiang, confirmed Beijing’s ambitious project this Monday, 29, but without announcing a specific date. According to Lin, China is initially preparing for a “short stay on the lunar surface and joint human-robotic exploration”.

“We have a near-Earth space station and human transportation system,” complemented by a process to select, train and support new astronauts, Lin said. A schedule of two manned missions per year is “sufficient to accomplish our goals,” she added.

Spacial station

China's space agency also presented the new crew to be sent to the space station, in a launch scheduled for Tuesday, 30, and announced that the station will be expanded. Source: Associated Press.
























