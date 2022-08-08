





By Sarah Wu and Martin Quin Pollard

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China’s military on Monday announced new military exercises in the seas and airspace around Taiwan – a day after the scheduled end of its biggest exercises to protest the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. from the United States, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei last week.

China’s Eastern Theater Command said it will hold joint exercises focusing on anti-submarine and maritime attack operations — confirming fears by some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing will continue to keep pressure on Taiwan’s defenses.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move, saying China was deliberately creating crises, and demanded that Beijing stop its military actions and “steer away from the boundary”.

“In the face of military intimidation created by China, Taiwan will neither fear nor back down, and will more firmly defend its sovereignty, national security and free and democratic way of life,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week infuriated China, which considers the self-governing island its territory and has responded with test launches of ballistic missiles in the region for the first time, as well as dropping some lines of dialogue with Washington.

The duration and precise location of the latest exercises are not yet known, but Taiwan has already eased restrictions on flying near the six previous Chinese exercise areas around the island.







