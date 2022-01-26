Scientists from China reported the risk of penetration into the human population of the NeoCoV coronavirus, the appearance of which was previously recorded in South Africa. This is reported RIA News with reference to bioRxiv.

“Instances of the spread of this group of viruses should be carefully monitored, given their potential for emergence in humans,” the publication notes.

According to experts, a certain mutation is necessary for the virus to interact with the human body, so now it threatens only bats. However, experts emphasize that in many ways the nature of NeoCoV is still mysterious.

It is also indicated that the study is now in the status of a preprint: in the future, it should be reviewed by experts.

Earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic could end after the omicron strain. As soon as the period of sharp increase in the number of cases of omicron in Europe passes, he said, global immunity will come. According to Kluge, it will appear due to infections or vaccines, as well as due to seasonal features.