China announced this Saturday (08) the launch of three days of military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, in a context of tension with the Pacific island, after a meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and the second main American official.

The People’s Liberation Army of China “will organize, from April 8 to 10, a combat readiness exercise with the Taiwan Strait, in the northern and southern parts of the island and in the eastern airspace of the island,” said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. military institution.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it had detected 13 aircraft and three Chinese military vessels around the island.