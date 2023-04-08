China announces military exercises near Taiwan after Tsai’s visit to the US

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.
The Taiwan president met with Kevin McCarthy, which was interpreted as “collusion”.
The Eastern Theater of Operations of the Chinese Army notified today the organization of military exercises around Taiwan, after the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, met this Wednesday in California with the speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States , Kevin McCarthy.
The exercises, which will be both maritime and airborne and will take place in the north, southwest and southeast of the island, will begin this Saturday and will last until Monday, the Theater reported on its official account on the Wechat social network.
Beijing on Thursday condemned Tsai’s stay in the United States, a country it accused of “collusion” with Taiwan, while advancing that it would respond with “resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
(Keep reading: Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwanese president despite threats from China.)
China had already announced the imposition of sanctions on Taiwan’s representative to the US, Hsiao Bi-khim. Among these, those imposed against the Hudson Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library for “providing a platform” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen “to engage in separatist activities.”
EFE
