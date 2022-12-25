Taikonauts will land on the moon by 2030, after which, under the leadership of China, an international lunar research station International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) will be created. Wu Yansheng, chairman of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), reports this on air. spacenews.

According to him, China intends in the next 10-15 years to organize a mission to deliver soil samples from the surface of Mars.

In addition, CASC plans to start sending automatic interplanetary stations to Jupiter and Uranus, as well as creating a space observatory to study exoplanets.

Earlier, on December 21, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics Andrei Ionin said in an interview with Izvestia that other countries and companies, such as the head of SpaceX Elon Musk, should be invited to the joint project of Russia and China to create a lunar station.

On the same day, Yury Borisov, CEO of the state corporation Roscosmos, announced that Russia and China had signed an intergovernmental agreement on the creation of a scientific lunar station.

Earlier, on November 26, it was reported that China plans to build a base on the moon by 2028. It was noted that the satellite development program was designed for several stages.

The launch of the Chang’e-6 lunar station is scheduled for 2025. The device is supposed to deliver regolith samples to Earth. In the future, it is planned to land taikonauts on the moon.