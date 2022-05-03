The National Health Commission said Tuesday that the Chinese mainland recorded 6,074 new cases of COVID-19 disease on May 2, including 384 asymptomatic cases and 5,690 asymptomatic.

The previous day, China recorded 7,822 new infections, 865 of whom had symptoms and 6,957 without symptoms. The country also recorded 20 new deaths, all in Shanghai, bringing the total to 5,112. The authorities said that mainland China had recorded 217,836 cases of COVID-19 as of May 2.