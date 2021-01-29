This Friday, the Chinese government reported that it will not recognize British overseas passports from January 31. The statement was made hours after the United Kingdom announced that it launched the plan for residents of the former British colony to obtain residence and work permits for five years and then apply for citizenship. The decision infuriated Beijing, which has launched a wave of repression in recent years against Hong Kongers who are protesting to demand greater freedoms.

The Chinese government attacks the UK’s decision to extend residence rights to the inhabitants of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous island that until 1997 was a British colony.

In a press conference, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zhao Lijian, affirmed this Friday that his country “will stop recognizing the supposed BNO passports (acronym for British Overseas Citizen) as travel and identification documents, and reserves the right to take other measures in the future. “

Beijing’s decision not to recognize the aforementioned document could be symbolic, since Hong Kong residents would not normally use their British passports to travel to mainland China. In addition, the island’s public television reported that Hong Kongers could access that territory with special permits issued by the Chinese authorities.

However, the Xi Jinping Administration would consider some alternatives to punish the holders of the British overseas passport. The local press has pointed out in recent weeks that Beijing could ban them from participating in local elections.

UK initiates path to citizenship plan for Hong Kongers

The anger of the Chinese government was unleashed after this Friday the United Kingdom announced that it began to receive residency and work applications for five years for Hong Kong residents who already carry a British overseas passport. And after that period, they can apply for citizenship of that country.

Until now these people could only visit the UK for six months without the need for a visa, but they had no right to live or work there.

Twenty-four years ago, when Hong Kong ceased to be a British colony and became a Special Administrative Region of China, London offered Hong Kongers the British overseas passport. Although that did not guarantee residency, it did provide consular protection. Now about three million people will have the right to request the document and access the immigration process to the United Kingdom.

The Boris Johnson Government assures that it is fulfilling a historical and moral commitment to the people of Hong Kong: “I am immensely proud to have brought this new route for the BNOs of Hong Kong to live, work and make their home in our country” Johnson said.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, during a press conference, in London, on January 27, 2021. © Geoff Pugh / Pool / Via Reuters

The offer of the new benefits was made from July 1, 2020, the same day that Beijing approved the so-called National Security Law that includes life sentences for those who, in its opinion, commit the crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The measure was issued amid a wave of protests in recent years from Hong Kongers demanding greater freedoms from China. In 1997, the Chinese authorities had pledged to respect Hong Kong’s autonomy for 50 years and to grant its citizens independence, which is not enjoyed by people in mainland China. But for Britain and the thousands of protesters, with the new law Beijing violates the terms of the agreement.

Dozens of pro-democracy activists have already been arrested under the National Security Law, so many others have opted for exile to avoid retaliation.

With Reuters and EFE