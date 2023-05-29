Chinese Foreign Ministry says Beijing will continue to strengthen consensus on Ukraine with all parties

Beijing will continue to build consensus and seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. This intention was announced by the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning, summing up the visit of the Special Representative of the People’s Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui to Europe, Russia and Ukraine, reports TASS.

“China will strengthen dialogue and interaction with all parties, will constantly strengthen consensus and mutual trust, and will make its own contribution to the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomat said.