Shanghai shopping street: lower growth forecast aims to regain government credibility, after frustrated expectations for GDP in 2022.

Contrary to expectations for the movement of the Chinese economy in the post-pandemic, the Chinese government announced an economic growth target of around 5% for 2023. The announcement was made this Sunday (5), in Beijing, during the National People’s Congress (NPC), main political event of the year in the country.

The estimate appears in a report presented by Prime Minister Li Keqiang to Parliament and surprises negatively. With the end of the covid zero policy, in December 2022, economists expected greater growth for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The modest projection for 2023 seems to follow more realistic estimates of growth based on the numbers recorded in 2022 and gives more credibility to the government. Last year, the expectation announced by the government for the growth of China’s economy was 5.5%, but only 3% came true.

In addition to the estimated increase in GDP, the Chinese government also announced the annual military budget for 2023, which is expected to grow by 7.2% and reach US$ 224 billion.