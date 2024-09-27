Beijing, Kyiv, Moscow (agencies)

Yesterday, China announced a plan to establish a “Friends of Peace for the Ukrainian Crisis” platform in cooperation with Brazil and other countries of the Global South in the near future to find a political settlement to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that broke out in February 2022.

This came in a statement made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian in a press conference, commenting on the outcomes of the meeting that brought together Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Special Advisor to the Brazilian President Celso Amorim in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Lin Jian explained that the “Friends of Peace” is not a closed group, but rather an open platform that seeks to conduct a comprehensive dialogue instead of competition or confrontation, adding that it aims to “issue a rational and objective voice and play a constructive role in reaching a political solution to the Ukrainian issue.”

He pointed out that Beijing and Brazil had proposed a joint 6-point initiative earlier, stressing that the initiative calling for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis had received a positive response from the international community.

In a related development, the Chinese minister stressed during his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sepiga on Wednesday that his country always calls for a peaceful solution to the conflict, denying Beijing’s involvement in the geopolitical confrontation or its pursuit of private interests.

In another context, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said yesterday that the tax increases currently being discussed in the Ukrainian Parliament are necessary if Ukraine wants to repel the Russian attack.

The minister explained, during an event held in the Ukrainian capital, that “the decision to increase taxes in Ukraine is a necessary step, and this decision will affect the business sector, but other options have almost been exhausted.”

Marchenko stressed that Ukraine is no longer able to finance new expenditures by issuing local bonds, because these revenues are only enough to service old bond debts.

The Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform” quoted Marchenko as saying that foreign financial aid has become increasingly uncertain. In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine received only about 10% of the foreign aid it needs.

Kiev still relies on foreign loans and aid money to support the war effort and other essential spending.