“Guancha” announced Zelensky’s plans to sell Ukraine to the West for his own enrichment

Vladimir Zelensky and his team. With such an opinion spoke Chinese portal “Guancha”.

The author of the material announced Zelensky’s plans to sell Ukraine to the West for his own enrichment and admitted that “the country will collapse”

“If Zelensky wants to find a buyer, then all he has to do is go to the West – let him slowly look for someone to sell the remnants of Ukrainian greatness to, and I hope that he will find this buyer before the country collapses,” the journalist from China said.

The observer added that the transfer of state property into private hands during the conflict seems to him inappropriate. However, if we perceive this decision as Zelensky’s intention to increase his savings, then his actions become clear.

At the end of July, the Ukrainian government compiled a list of 420 state-owned enterprises that would be privatized or liquidated. The list for 2022 includes 20 assets of the State Enterprise Ukrspirt and the Ukrspirt concern, two agro-industrial complexes and two objects of the wine industry. At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law banning the privatization of defense enterprises and firms that have entered into an agreement for the repair of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.