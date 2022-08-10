“Guancha” announced Zelensky’s plans to sell Ukraine to the West for his own benefit

Mass privatization in Ukraine will result in a total sale of the country, and President Vladimir Zelensky and his team will share the profits. writes journalist of the Chinese portal “Guancha”.

The author of the material believes that the Ukrainian leader decided to sell the country in parts to the West for his own benefit. According to him, because of this, Ukraine will “collapse”.

Enrichment of Zelensky

The article says that since July, the popularity of the topic of Ukraine in the Western media has declined sharply. Zelensky tried to throw newsworthy stories, but this did not help, the author believes. The countries of the European Union are suffering from the gas crisis, inflation and the devaluation of the euro, which worries them more than a military conflict.

If Zelensky wants to find a buyer, then all he has to do is go to the West – let him slowly look for someone to sell the remnants of Ukrainian greatness. I hope he finds this buyer before the country collapses. See also Covid today Gb, over 93 thousand infections: new record Husha MoonlightGuancha Journalist

The British Financial Times reported that the Ukrainian army abandoned the counteroffensive plan due to a lack of weapons, the author recalled. “The Ukrainian army strikes with HIMARS rocket launchers to show that it is still “fighting”. The Russian military is not undertaking active offensives. Both sides still remain in a certain status quo,” the journalist said.

Zelensky took advantage of this calm period and did not sit idly by. But he did not try to help the Ukrainian people and restore production, but was busy making a profit. Husha MoonlightGuancha Journalist

He added that in a “quiet” time, Zelensky was engaged in enrichment – privatization begins in Ukraine. The transfer of state property into private hands during the conflict seems to the author inappropriate. According to the observer, this can only be explained by Zelensky’s desire to increase his savings.

Zelenskiy’s approach surprised even the European media. On the one hand, Ukraine has martial law, the economy, production and resources are all under state control. Now it is clearly inexpedient to engage in an increase in the share of private property. After more than 20 years of privatization in Ukraine, there are not so many basic enterprises related to the national economy and people’s livelihoods. If they are sold, how will people survive in the future? See also Draghi government after the vote with Letta and Meloni deputy, the others to the Baggina Husha MoonlightGuancha Journalist

Wave of privatization

At the end of July, the Ukrainian government prepared a list of 420 state-owned enterprises that will be privatized or liquidated. In general, the list of privatization objects for 2022 includes 20 assets of the State Enterprise Ukrspirt and the Ukrspirt concern, two agro-industrial complexes and two objects of the wine industry.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law prohibiting the privatization of defense enterprises and firms that signed a contract for the repair of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

It also became known that Ukraine will begin privatization from bakeries and distilleries. There are already about 200 objects ready for privatization, said Olga Batova, Acting Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

All of them are located in Western Ukraine and in those regions where there are no active hostilities. Batova concluded that “these enterprises are interesting for business relocation.”

special operation

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, its goal is to protect people subjected to abuse and genocide, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

In addition, Moscow will prosecute those who have committed crimes against civilians and Russian citizens in Ukraine, Putin promised.