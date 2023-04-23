China announced that it filed a complaint with South Korea over Taiwan’s comments

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Disputes escalate between China and Taiwan
The Asian giant came out to criticize the strong accusations from Seoul.
follow the tensions between China and Taiwan due to the diplomatic disputes that exist over the territory between the two countries. The Asian giant claims that the small island is part of its administration.
(Read here: The US war against TikTok).
China claims the island of Taiwan is part of the democratic government and it is within its territory; for this reason, it has become a national issue. While South Korea compared the problems of both countries with the conflicts between the Koreas.
Given the tensions between the two countries, the president of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, indicated that it is necessary to “put the magnifying glass on it” to these problems because they are a “global issue”.
The South Korean president exchanged strong comments in an interview with Reuters and He claimed that China is trying to “change the status quo by force.”
Given the statements of the president Yoon Suk Yeol, china the described as “controversial and unacceptable” the words of the president and complained to the government of Seoul for the comments that they considered “wrong” in the midst of the conflict between the Asian giant and Taiwan.
(You may also be interested in: Taiwan and China: When and how did the division originate?).
In addition, the Chinese spokesman, Wang Wenbin, did not hesitate to point out the comments of the South Korean president and expressed that the tensions with Taiwan are internal diplomatic problems and cannot be compared with the problems and tensions that exist in South Korea with North Korea’.
For now, discussions between China and South Korea continue, while the president Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a visit to one of his most powerful allies. The South Korean president will meet in the coming weeks with USA.
HAROLD YEPES
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
