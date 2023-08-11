For allegedly providing sensitive military information to the CIA, China’s civilian spy agency indicted a 52-year-old Chinese citizen.

This is, according to the chain CNNthe latest episode in a series of public espionage accusations between Washington and Beijing.

China’s Ministry of State Security said in a statement on Friday, August 11, that the suspect, identified by his surname Zeng, was working for an unidentified Chinese military industrial group in a role that gave him access to important classified information. .

According to the statement, Zeng was sent by his employer to study in Italy and while he was there, he was allegedly approached by a US embassy official and they gradually developed a “close relationship” through activities such as dinners, outings and attending operas.

The aforementioned ministry maintained that as the friendship between the Chinese national and the US official deepened, the latter told him that he worked for the CIA and allegedly offered Zeng “a large amount” of money and the possibility of emigrating to the United States for his family, in exchange for confidential information about the Chinese military.

After finishing his studies, Zeng returned to China and allegedly met with CIA personnel several times to provide “a large amount of central intelligence,” according to the statement.

The ministry said it had taken “action” against Zeng after obtaining evidence of his spying activities in an investigation. The case has been turned over to prosecutors for review and indictment, he added.

CNN He noted that China’s announcement about the suspected CIA spy came a week after two members of the US Navy. were arrested in California for allegedly providing classified US military information to Chinese intelligence agents.

