China Angry residents of Shanghai in coronation fight with police in numerous videos – Is there a revolution in China?

Hungry Shanghai people get sympathy from other Chinese, but “better” Shanghai people are also annoyed.

Many Finns have also seen videos on Twitter in recent days in which hungry and angry Shanghai people demonstrate and fight with the police.

Such images of China usually do not really come to light.

What should you think of the dozens, maybe hundreds of videos you downloaded from China? Is there a sudden revolution in Shanghai?

Shanghai most residents have been locked up in their homes or corners for weeks. Authorities are trying to quell the rampant omicron of 25 million people in Shanghai, as China would like to keep interest rates as close to zero as possible.

The thing hasn’t gone to Shanghai in Ströms, and the videos tell us about it.

Food delivery hasn’t worked, so in many videos, hungry Shanghai people scream food from the windows of their houses. In other videos, they end up being pushed by the police in front of their homes. Police take individual citizens who test positive for corona tests to quarantine centers. An disobedient citizen gets a stick.

The video, which originally revolved around China, alleges that Chinese authorities staged a street scene on the roof, taking pictures of a high authority allegedly visiting Shanghai.

There are videos of rugged quarantine centers where people sleep inside “boxes” punched out of cardboard boxes. The old man eats lean broth at home knows how many days.

A crying mother shouts medicine at the window from her window in the dark night. Confused toddlers stare at the isolation center from the crib. They had been separated from their parents because of a positive test result.

Often the videos are on display in the chinese some for a good while, even hours before they are censored. It is difficult to say why the authorities, which generally follow a strict line of censorship, allow this to happen.

Visiting Professor at the University of Helsinki, specializing in Chinese journalism and propaganda Chang Jiang indicates that videos are more difficult to automatically censor than text.

“Second, if the propaganda machinery suspects that censorship will annoy citizens, it will usually try to reduce its visibility rather than completely censor it.”

There are so many videos and critical texts being distributed on social media that they tell really many in Shanghai to be either in distress or really dissatisfied with the authorities.

But how dissatisfied?

Somevideide on the basis of which may become overestimated the unrest in Shanghai.

There have been only a few, or at most a few, ten residents of the same neighborhood in each demonstration or brawl with the police. So people don’t gather in the squares or march in the streets, but the city is generally peaceful.

The Shanghai people give or sell each other cooking oil at the time of the lockout.

There are also those who understand the actions of the administration in Shanghai.

However, based on social media, Chang Jiang estimates that Shanghai dissatisfaction is now very high.

“More specifically, it’s more about fear,” he says.

According to Chang, the Shanghai people are used to prefer their city to others because it is prosperous and its inhabitants civilized. It is the center of China’s economy.

“The hell I went through in Shanghai, reflected in the social media, has hit residents hard, as it reveals that there are no special rights for Shanghai. Everyone is the object of an authoritarian regime, and everyone can be deprived of their freedom if the administration feels it is good for it. ”

Elsewhere In China, for example, Beijing, there is a dual attitude towards the suffering of Shanghai people. On the one hand, they are pityed, on the other hand, they are considered benefactors who earn according to their merits.

In Shanghai, authorities did not intervene as quickly in the fight against the virus as in other cities, and the city’s corona epidemic has grown to be China’s largest to date.

The majority of the people still seem to consider China’s “dynamic zero policy” to suppress the corona, which is different from the rest of the world, to be right, but it is also increasingly being criticized.

“With this wound, I can’t say which opinion is more popular. All my close friends are empathetic to Shanghai and oppose China’s dynamic zero policy. But I think there are a lot of people who think Shanghai is suffering because it made such bad choices in the beginning. ”

The Chinese leadership has tied its prestige to a zero-sum policy, so it is unlikely to be released, at least until a major party convention in the fall.

News agency Reuters scholars interviewed were of the opinion that the unrest in Shanghai would not pose a threat to those in power. The unrest is fragmented, and there are no longer opponents of an united regime in China.

Waste management has also been put to the test during the Shanghai closure.

We do not know how satisfied or dissatisfied the Chinese are with the leadership of their country in general, as there are no real elections and critical comments are usually cleaned out of the public debate.

Many citizens keep their mouths shut because opening it becomes a problem. On the other hand, many are grateful for their prosperity and China’s greatness in the world.

Authoritarian systems are subject to the rule that they always crash unexpectedly.

From some videos gets a partly wrong picture of what is happening in Shanghai.

Indeed, some of the “Shanghai videos” are from elsewhere in China, and at least one story of dramatic gestures seems to have been played.

When videos are downloaded from the Chinese some to the Twitter side, the accompanying texts correct things. So for your information: No, not all Shanghai pets are killing.

It is true that some of the pets have been killed, and in one particularly cruel video, the authority kills a dog on the street to death. But now the authorities seem to have learned a lesson and stopped killing.

Originally in a Chinese revolving video, Chinese army soldiers march in Shanghai. They are obviously medical staff.

And the Chinese army is not holding Shanghai by itself, although in some videos the soldiers march on the street. Army medical personnel have been sent to help with medical care, and other soldiers are likely to be helping maintain public order in the disaster. That is the so-called normal way.

If the Shanghai people were to rise up against the rulers in large numbers, the situation would be different. Then the soldiers would go against their people.