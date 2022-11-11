SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stocks and the currency rose on Friday after the country’s health authorities eased some of the tight restrictions against Covid-19, with strong gains on Wall Street also helping the mood.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed up 2.79%, while the Shanghai index rose 1.69%. O

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index soared 7.74%, its biggest daily gain since March, with real estate and technology stocks leading the gains.

The onshore yuan also strengthened to 7.0650 per dollar, the strongest level since Sept. 22.

China’s National Health Commission has reduced quarantine times for close contacts and arriving travelers, eliminated a penalty for airlines bringing in infected passengers and eased other measures against the virus.

“The stock market responded positively, reflecting the expectation of a gradual relaxation of restrictions against Covid in the coming months,” said Hang Seng Bank (China) Chief Economist Dan Wang.

🇧🇷 In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 2.98% to 28,263 points.

🇧🇷 In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 7.74% to 17,325 points.

🇧🇷 In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 1.69% to 3,087 points.

🇧🇷 The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 2.79% to 3,788 points.

🇧🇷 In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 3.37%, at 2,483 points.

🇧🇷 In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 3.73% to 14,007 points.

🇧🇷 In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 1.74% to 3,228 points.

🇧🇷 In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 2.79%, to 7,158 points.