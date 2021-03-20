China and the United States discussed issues of changing visa policies. This is stated in the statement of the Chinese side following the meeting in Alaska. RIA News…

In a statement, the sides discussed adjusting the respective travel and visa policies in line with the epidemiological situation. In addition, it was about the normalization of the movement of people between countries.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Presidential Adviser for National Security Jake Sullivan, Head of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi took part in the discussion of the above issues.

The meeting took place on March 18-19 in Anchorage (Alaska). Meanwhile, after the dialogue, the Chinese delegation accused the US authorities of an unfriendly reception. Yang Jiechi was outraged that the US government speaks down to China.

Following the meeting, Beijing issued a statement calling on

US to lift the sanctions imposed because of Hong Kong. It is noted that otherwise Beijing will give Washington a “decisive” answer.