The presidents of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle, and China, Xi Jinping, agreed this Wednesday in Beijing to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries and signed agreements in various areas, in a meeting in which they announced the establishment of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” between Beijing and Montevideo.

Xi expressed the Asian giant’s intention to “welcome more Uruguayan high-quality agricultural and livestock products and high-value products.” added in the Chinese market”, and assured that “Chinese companies will be encouraged to invest and prosper in Uruguay”.

(Also read: Shock in Uruguay: president of the Electoral Court dies during a work session).

Likewise, the Chinese president conveyed to Lacalle his hope that Uruguay “continues to provide a favorable business environment for Chinese companies.”

Luis Lacalle and Xi Jinping.

“The two sides should promote cultural and sports exchanges, among others, and create more convenient conditions for people to travel between the two countries,” Xi said, quoted by the official Xinhua agency.

The president of the Asian giant assured that China is willing to “provide more scholarships” to students from the South American country and highlighted the “broad consensus and common interests” between Beijing and Montevideo.

For his part, Lacalle, who is on his first official visit to China, informed Xi of his desire to “promote negotiations for a free trade agreement” with the Asian country and welcomed “more Chinese companies to invest and prosper in Uruguay,” according to Xinhua.

“Uruguay-China relations have transcended the economic and commercial spheres,” said the Uruguayan president, who added that both countries “firmly defend multilateralism, defend free trade and are committed to promoting peace and stability.

Presidents of Uruguay and China walking together

The South American president also conveyed to his hosts his support for the “establishment of more Confucius institutes in Uruguay”the official Mandarin teaching centers.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present at the meeting. After the meeting, the two presidents witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements on trade, green energy, agriculture, health, education, culture, science and technology and customs inspection, among others.

(Keep reading: Hotel in Bogotá would have denied accommodation to Roger Waters for comments about Israel).

Xi assured at the beginning of the bilateral meeting that he is “willing to work” with Lacalle to continue “carrying forward the friendly relations between the two countries.”

“China and Uruguay have always adhered to mutual respect, equal treatment and cooperation in their 35 years of relations,” said the Chinese president.who added that “exchanges and cooperation in various fields have flourished” between Beijing and Montevideo.

Presidents of Uruguay and China

The Chinese president also referred to the father of the current ruler and former president of Uruguay, Luis Alberto Lacalle de Herrera, whom he described as an “old friend of the Chinese people.”

The negotiation of the FTA between China and Uruguay formally began in July 2022, after the feasibility studies concluded in a “positive” manner, as stated at that time by the Uruguayan president.

In 2022, the Asian giant represented 28% of Uruguayan goods exports, reaching a value of 3,675 million dollars, according to data provided by the Uruguay XXI promotion agency.

(We recommend: It looks like a banana republic’: Pepe Mujica criticizes the drug scandal in Uruguay)‘.

The agenda of the third and final day of Lacalle’s visit, this Thursday, includes meetings with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiangand with the president of the National People’s Assembly (Legislative), Zhao Leji, in addition to his attendance at the signing of the agreement between Uruguay XXI and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Along with Lacalle, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Omar Paganini, have traveled to China; Economy and Finance, Azucena Arbeleche; Yondustry, Energy and Mining, Elisa Facio, and Livestock, Agriculture and Fishing, Fernando Mattos, among other authorities.

EFE