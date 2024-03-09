Beijing does not change its pro-Russian stance in the Ukraine war. Russia, the largest of its few partners, is too important for China to abandon.

CHina has come to terms with the war two years after Russia's attack on the entire Ukraine and is still not changing its stance. Foreign Minister Wang Yi openly stated at the People's Congress in Beijing that Beijing is also benefiting from the situation when he praised the close relations with its largest neighbor. “Russian natural gas has entered thousands of homes in China,” Wang said, “and Chinese cars are on Russia’s roads.”

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing.

The development of the war in Ukraine reinforces Beijing's assessment that Russia cannot be defeated there and that China benefits strategically. Last year, the trade volume between the two countries reached a record $240 billion, Wang said at the traditional press conference at the People's Congress. The relationship is “very resilient,” a “strategic decision” and “mutually beneficial.” Wang emphasized that the Western sanctions against Russia are not working for him.