China and the United States at the head of a new world order? All obstacles

Ursula Von der Leyen she went to Kiev to reassure Zelensky and talk about enlargement of the European Union to Ukraine. This apparently unexpected move by the EU is part of the new Western project which aims to end the conflict with Russia. The critical area is the Middle East, therefore Biden it cannot afford two war fronts. According to the US broadcaster, NBCwhich says it has US administration officials as its source, the US and the EU have begun discussing with Ukraine possible peace negotiations with Russia and what Kiev would have to give up to reach a compromise.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkowho already expressed himself a week ago in favor of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with a view to a compromise that leaves the annexed regions to the Russians, inaugurated the new nuclear power plant built by the Russian state company Rosatom. On Saturday, November 4, the Day of National Unity was celebrated in Russia, in which the President of the Duma Viaceslav Volodin he observed on his Telegram channel that today this anniversary rings in a special way: together we will certainly overcome all difficulties, because the unity of the people is strength. Curiously, Italy also celebrates National Unity Day at the same time, although the truly patriotic spirit seems very far from the Russian one.

It is known that China is never particularly flashy in its public interventions, therefore, it is the US Congress that makes public a check for 40,000 dollars made out to the current President Joe Biden, which would be part of a river of money that started from the People’s Republic and ended up in the accounts of his brother James and his son Hunter. The White House has always denied involvement. In an overall look, we can say that today we see on the horizon a nuclear escalationa scared one energy shockThe drop in temperatureswhile the relationship between Rome, Paris and Berlin is fluctuating and, often, precarious.

Returning to Chinawhich is the strongest and most important nation in the current geopolitical scene, is particularly interesting to read Henry Kissinger, the centenarian (1923) and very lucid US strategic advisor most listened to by the US establishment, who was able to maintain contacts and discussions with four generations of Chinese leaders. Reflecting on the uniqueness of this great civilization, Kissinger recalls the words of a 19th century missionary priest, Father Regis-Evariste Huc, who wrote about its peculiarity was that of having existed since an extremely remote era and of having kept its status, its identity, its tradition substantially intact. All the other peoples of the Earth, however, have a beginning well specified by historical documents, a first embryonic part, various phases of development and changes, in a cyclical progression.

An emblematic example that Kissinger it reminds us is that when in the 2nd millennium BC, during the Shang dynasty, Chinese writing characters were invented, still used today by over a billion people. The senior US geopolitical analyst recalls China’s long history and relations with Maothe attempts at conciliation and cooperation, the crises in the confrontation with a communist system, the war in Vietnamin Korea, the mutual distrust, the hostilities, the intelligence work and, although he doesn’t say it, his absolutely pragmatic diplomatic ability in bringing home what was in the interest of his country and the Allies, granting, at least apparently , to the Chinese power a sort of autonomy from the classic stars and stripes imperialism, imposed on the rest of the world.

Kissinger, on page 531 of his book “China” (Ed. Mondadori, 2018) asks whether it is possible to create a partnership to create a world order based on cooperation between the two superpowers. “Can China and the United States develop real strategic trust?” Henry Kissinger, as a skilled diplomat, claims to hope to “build it” already in a conversation with the Chinese President Zhou Enlai (1898-1976), but has equally as much experience in defining “perpetual peace” in “harmonious collaboration” as an extremely difficult path, not only for financial and power reasons, but for worldviews, because they are absolutely opposite and, perhaps, for this reason, irreconcilable.

