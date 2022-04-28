Home page politics

Of: Sven Hauberg

Split

Xi Jinping visits marines in Sanya (stock image). © Li Gang via www.imago-images.de

Australia says you have to “prepare for war”, the USA does not want to rule out a military operation: In the conflict with China over the South Pacific, there is a verbal rearmament.

Munich/Honiara – Hundreds of islands and atolls, almost 700,000 inhabitants – and two thousand kilometers away from Australia: The Solomon Islands in the South Pacific have so far been very far away from world events. For a few weeks, however, there has been excitement in security circles over a security agreement that the government in the capital Honiara has signed with China. Now the US has sharpened its tone in the debate: Daniel Kritenbrink, Washington’s diplomat responsible for East Asia and the Pacific, on Tuesday (April 26) did not want to rule out the use of force should the Solomon Islands allow China to set up a military base on its territory to build.

Kritenbrink, along with other high-ranking diplomats, visited the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Fiji last week. Kritenbrink told reporters that the agreement that Beijing and Honiara have struck has “potential regional security implications” for the United States and other allies. The delegation raised its concerns during a visit to Manasseh Sogavare, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands.

“Of course we respect the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands, but we also wanted them to know that we would have significant concerns if steps were taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power projection capabilities or a military installation, and we would certainly count on them.” respond to concerns,” says Kritenbrink. The diplomat left it open what this reaction might look like. Once again Guardians reported, when asked, however, he did not want to rule out the use of military force.

China and the Solomon Islands: Normal Cooperation?

The background to the conflict is an agreement between Beijing and Honiara, the exact content of which is unknown. However, a draft was circulated on the Internet a few weeks ago, which gives some alleged details. The agreement allows the Chinese armed forces “to visit the islands by ship, to receive logistical supplies and to make stopovers there, as required and with the consent of the Solomon Islands”. Chinese armed forces are authorized to protect “the safety of Chinese personnel” and “important projects in the Solomon Islands,” it said. Solomon Islands opposition politicians are calling for the text of the agreement to be made public.

Since the text became known, Beijing has been trying to downplay the importance of the agreement. One should “consider the matter objectively and rationally and not read too much into it,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at the end of March. Several weeks later, he spoke of “normal exchanges and cooperation between two sovereign and independent countries” that were “not directed against a third party”. The government in Honiara made a similar statement.

China and the Solomon Islands reached a diplomatic rapprochement in 2019 after the government in Honiara severed ties with Taiwan. In the same year, Prime Minister Sogavare met with China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in Beijing and announced his intention to join the New Silk Road. The Solomon Islands’ change of course had led to violent protests in the country.

China and the Solomon Islands: criticism from Australia

The US responded to the security agreement with plans to open an embassy in the capital, Honiara. Washington also wants to strengthen relations with Papua New Guinea, the direct neighbor of the Solomon Islands. After the visit to the island nation, Daniel Kritenbrink told journalists: “Both sides want to make sure that we take concrete steps to expand our security cooperation.”

The situation in Australia is similar, where the security agreement has been making waves for weeks. The government in Canberra fears that Beijing could seek supremacy in the South Pacific. On Monday, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said in a TV interview his country must prepare for war amid the threat from China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The only way to keep the peace is to prepare for war and be strong as a country. Not to slouch, not to fall on your knees and be weak. That’s the reality,” Dutton said. China is on a “very deliberate course and we must join forces with other countries to stop any act of aggression.”

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) receives Solomon Islands Premier Manasseh Sogavare, 2019 Beijing. © Pang Xinglei/Xinhua/Imago

China and the Solomon Islands: Australia speaks of “red line”

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison had previously spoken of a “red line” that would mean the stationing of Chinese troops in the Solomon Islands. “We will not tolerate Chinese naval bases in our region on our doorstep,” Morrison said. Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews followed suit on Wednesday. In a radio interview, she said it was “very likely” that Beijing would station troops in the Solomon Islands within a year. “It is likely that this is the path that China will take in the Pacific region,” Andrews said. The governments in Beijing and Honiara have repeatedly denied such claims.

In Australia, a new parliament will be elected on May 21st. It is no coincidence that China signed the agreement during the election campaign, said Home Secretary Andrews, who spoke of “political interference”. Australia’s security policy currently occupies a central place in the election campaign. The opposition Labor Party, which is currently leading the polls, accuses the liberal-national government coalition around Prime Minister Morrison of inaction in the conflict with China.

Opposition foreign policy leader Penny Wong said Morrison simply watched as Beijing and Honiara struck the deal, and Labor deputy chief Richard Marles said Australia must prepare for a standoff with China “but under this administration we have them.” Distribution not seen”. Prime Minister Morrison, in turn, refers to Australia’s security cooperation with the USA and Great Britain (“AUKUS”, since 2021) as well as with Japan, India and the USA (“Quad”, since 2017) and accuses the opposition of “only one benefiting from the party dispute”. : the Chinese government”. (sh)