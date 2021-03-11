The top foreign representatives of China and the United States will meet next week in Alaska. The meeting will be the first high-level meeting between the two governments since President Joe Biden took office almost exactly two months ago.

As confirmed this Thursday by the spokesman for Chinese diplomacy Zhao Lijian, the meeting will be held at the “invitation of the US side” from Thursday 18. It will be attended by, on the part of Washington, Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and State Councilor Yang Jiechi will travel from Beijing.

The meeting, to be held at the end of Blinken’s first official trip to Asia (to Tokyo and Seoul), will serve as an in-depth first contact and it is expected that it will feel the future tone of relations between the two main ones. economies of the world, following severe tensions during the Donald Trump era in the White House in areas from trade to influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

At his annual press conference on Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wanted to offer conciliatory words, saying that “there are many areas where the United States and China can cooperate.” “We hope to see a dialogue between the two countries in different areas and on multiple levels. It will help us better manage and mitigate our differences, “he said.

Although the tone of relationships may enter a softer phase, it seems difficult that the content is going to change radically. The new US Administration has already hinted that it will maintain the policy of toughness towards Beijing that the previous government maintained.

In a first telephone conversation between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in February, the new head of state in Washington addressed issues such as human rights violations against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, the situation of democracy in Hong Kong or pressure from Beijing on Taiwan. All of them, matters that China considers internal issues and primary national interests.

For his part, Zhao Lijian demanded that the United States behave “objectively and rationally” towards China, “discard the Cold War mentality” and “stop interfering in its internal affairs.” Last weekend, Wang Yi had expressed Beijing’s willingness to dialogue with Washington, but demanded that the US “move in the same direction and remove the unreasonable obstacles it imposes on bilateral cooperation.”