The semi-desert region of Xinjiang, in northwestern China, is usually the hottest region in the Asian country in summer. This Sunday, a meteorological station in the Xinjian town of Turfan “recorded a temperature peak of 52.2 degrees at 7:00 p.m. on July 16, breaking the historical heat record for the same period of the year,” as reported by this Monday the Meteorological Administration of the Asian giant. The previous record for Turfan, an oasis city at the gates of the Taklamakan desert, dated back to July 2017, when it reached 50.6 degrees. In addition, the temperature on the ground reached 80 degrees this Sunday.

Midsummer heatwaves are not unusual in China, but the Asian giant has faced extreme weather conditions in recent months, exacerbated by climate change, scientists say. In the midst of extreme temperatures these days throughout the Northern Hemisphere, the US climate emissary, John Kerry, and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, met this Monday in Beijing, as reported by Chinese public television CCTV, which did not He has given more details about the meeting. After the meeting, which has relaunched the dialogue between the two countries that produce the most emissions that warm the planet, the Chinese government has stated that “climate change is a common challenge faced by all humanity.”

China will “exchange views with the United States on issues related to climate change and work together to meet the challenges and improve the well-being of current and future generations,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. The dialogue on this issue was interrupted almost a year ago, when the Asian country suspended it to protest against the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives.

On the eve of the restart of the dialogue, the United States sent a firm message. John Kerry will urge China “not to hide behind the claim that it is a developing country” to lessen its commitment to climate change, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN television.

“Responsibility”

“All countries, including China, have a responsibility to reduce emissions,” Sullivan said. “And the world, I believe, should step up and encourage—indeed, pressure—China to take more drastic action to reduce emissions,” she added. The world’s second largest economy “has more work to do on that front” and “will insist on it when I’m in Beijing,” she continued.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Kerry’s trip to Beijing — scheduled through Wednesday — comes shortly after two other high-level visits by US officials aimed at stabilizing US-China ties: Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary , Janet Yellen. This Kerry visit, the third since his appointment in 2021, takes place at a time of strong impact of climate change on the planet, with significant heat waves in various regions of the world, including Europe and Spain. In the case of China, for weeks Beijing has been registering temperatures close to 40 degrees.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has identified climate as an area of ​​possible cooperation with China, despite existing tensions elsewhere. For that he chose a key person, since former Secretary of State John Kerry maintains a rather cordial and uninterrupted relationship with China.

“Common determination”

“Kerry’s visit and the resumption of climate talks underscore the crucial importance of coordinating efforts to address the climate crisis,” says Chunping Xie, a senior fellow at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “He also demonstrates their shared determination to navigate a complex geopolitical relationship to promote the common good,” he adds, in written response to AFP inquiries.

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases —responsible for climate change—, promised to reach its peak CO₂ emissions in 2030 and then carbon neutrality in 2060. In addition, President Xi Jinping assured that his country will reduce the recourse to coal from 2026. “In terms of concrete results, one thing that I hope can at least make progress on is the methane action plan,” Lauri Myllyvirta, principal analyst at the Center for Clean Air Research and Research Center, told AFP. Energy. Methane was the main subject of agreement in the joint declaration of both countries after the climate negotiations held in Glasgow in 2021.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter