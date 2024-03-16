As conflicts expand around the world and tensions between great powers gain a new escalation, the search for essential natural resources that support the war apparatus also grows.

This is the case of China and the United States, which have invested time and money to expand their influence in the African mineral market, in order to maintain, for example, the manufacture of American F-35 combat aircraft and batteries for electric vehicles. (EV), a market in which Beijing has sought to stand out.

The fact that both countries are interested in the African continent is not new. China has spent more than a decade deepening ties and signing infrastructure agreements with African partners, therefore overwhelmingly dominates the global refining and processing processes of these materials.

In this regard, Washington lagged behind, but given the current global scenario, of trade dispute with Beijing, it intensified its negotiations to gain a share in the critical mineral sector.

One of the most ambitious US infrastructure proposals in Africa is the million-dollar investment, in partnership with the European Union, to revitalize the Lobito Corridor, which crosses Angola, Congo and Zambia.

The Biden administration has committed to lending millions of dollars to modernize the more than 1,300 kilometer-long railway that would transport critical minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to the Angolan coast. The DRC is home to the world's largest cobalt reserves, while Zambia is rich in copper.

With its foreign policy, the Belt and Road Initiative, China has spent the last two decades investing at least US$170 million (R$848 million) in building ports, railways and other major infrastructure projects in Africa. These resources injected into the continent have allowed Beijing and Chinese companies to develop long-standing partnerships on critical minerals.

US President Joe Biden's administration is hopeful of competing with China on the African continent, however experts say this process has not yet begun.

To the American magazine Foreign PoliceCenter for Strategic and International Studies analyst Cameron Hudson said that “Washington has really valued this investment project, but it has not yet built an inch of rail.”

C. Géraud Neema Byamungu, specialist in China-Africa relations on the project China Global Souththe initiative is seen as “part of the US strategy to build its own supply chain of essential minerals, free from China”.

What worries the US most is precisely the critical dominance of the mineral supply chain by China, which has been in this market for decades. The Biden administration seeks to boost national business, mainly to accelerate the development of an American electric vehicle industry, a plan that is directly linked to the Inflation Reduction Act, approved in 2022 by Congress.

Washington has attempted to bolster supply chain security by strengthening ties with other partners such as Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom through the Mineral Security Partnership.

In February, bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate introduced the Critical Minerals Security Act, which is intended to help Washington further reduce its dependence on Beijing.

“The bill would help us better understand these complex supply chains so we can ensure America's access to critical minerals and combat Chinese dominance,” said Independent Senator Angus King, one of the authors of the bill, which considers any reliance on China “extremely dangerous” for the country.

The Lobito Corridor was built by Belgium and Portugal more than 120 years ago, however the railway was destroyed during the Angolan civil war and, in 2004, Chinese companies invested at least US$2 million (approximately R$10 million) in the infrastructure renewal. In 2022, a US-backed consortium won the rights to develop the railway, beating Beijing's bid.

The project has become so important for Washington that US diplomacy recently invested in trips to the continent, as well as receiving authorities from these countries. In November last year, Angolan President João Lourenço visited the White House, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a point of stopping in Angola during his visit to Africa in January.

Earlier this month, Biden's special presidential coordinator for global infrastructure and energy security, Amos Hochstein, also met with Zambia's president, Hakainde Hichilema, and Samaila Zubairu, president and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, to discuss the Lobito Corridor project.

And in the midst of this mobilization and negotiations, China also moved on the commercial chessboard by making a proposal to invest more than US$1 million (R$4.9 million) in the Tazara railway, which connects Zambia and Tanzania.

This growth in the investment race for mineral resources offers African governments greater influence in concluding agreements and partnerships with great powers. But, as interest in the raw material increases, some African nations are studying new paths towards greater autonomy over their own industries to achieve greater prominence in the global market.