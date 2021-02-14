Members of the WHO team that investigated the origin of the covid-19 pandemic in China upon arrival at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in early February. HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

The first confrontations between China and the new US Administration have not been long in coming. Just days after the first telephone conversation between the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during which the former reviewed some of the issues facing the two powers, such as trade tensions or abuses. From Beijing to the Uyghurs – an ethnic group from northeast China – and other minorities, another front has been opened: the diagnosis of the origin and expansion of the pandemic. And, specifically, on the credibility that each of the powers gives to the findings advanced by the World Health Organization (WHO) team that has investigated it in Wuhan, the Chinese city that suffered the first outbreak.

This Sunday the US chain CNN gave exclusive statements by the head of the WHO delegation, the Danish Peter Ben Embarek, in which he assures that in December 2019 the coronavirus was more widespread than previously thought in the province of Wuhan . But so far the strongest result of the WHO scientists has been to dismiss as “extremely unlikely” the theory that the pathogen could have come out of a laboratory located in this city located in central China, an approach that he defended without evidence during his term the former US president, Donald Trump.

Hours after, last Tuesday, Embarek presented the first conclusions of the four weeks of investigation, which point as the “most probable” hypothesis that the coronavirus reached people from a “natural reservoir” after passing through a third species, The United States expressed reservations. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the Biden Administration intends to carry out its own independent review of the data collected in the WHO report, arguing that Washington did not participate in the “planning and implementation.” of an investigation that, he stressed, comes too late. It took Beijing a year to authorize the WHO experts’ field visit.

The spokesman for the State Department, Ned Price, was more explicit and considered that China “has not offered the requirement of transparency” required by the United States. Thus, he stressed that Washington’s trust continues to be placed mainly in the information provided by the services of American intelligence and its allies. “We will work with our partners and evaluate the information collected and analyzed by our intelligence services, rather than rushing to conclusions that may stem from reasons other than science,” Price added.

For its part, the Chinese embassy in Washington yesterday in a statement accused the United States of having “seriously damaged international cooperation” in the health field. The Chinese legation urged the United States to adopt “a serious, transparent and responsible stance to support the work of the WHO with real measures” and to make “relevant contributions to the fight against covid-19”, although it welcomed the Biden’s decision to rejoin his country into the international organization, reversing the decision of his predecessor.

The return of the United States to the WHO is part of a broader return to the multilateral forums with which former Republican President Donald Trump broke. It is not, however, an uncritical return. Washington is suspicious of the information on the pandemic offered so far by the Xi Jinping regime, which in the early stages of the crisis concealed the severity of the virus.

Asian reaction

From Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had urged Washington on Wednesday to allow WHO experts to carry out an investigation in the United States, again suggesting that the virus could have emerged in this country, a theory without scientific support that China has defended several times since last year, in parallel to the accusations made by Trump. “We hope that the United States, like China, will take an open and transparent stance and invite WHO to proceed with its investigations there,” said Wang.

With more open questions than answers, the WHO mission in Wuhan does not appear to have achieved China’s goal of disproving its alleged lack of transparency and suspicions of hampering the experts’ journey. Nor is the intention of the WHO to refute criticism of having been too permissive with Beijing, especially at the beginning of the crisis.

Investigations by the team deployed in Wuhan have not improved the tension between the two powers, which is fueled by other conflicts in the commercial and political fields prior to Trump’s arrival at the White House in 2017. The first conversation between Joe Biden and Xi since The fact that the former arrived at the White House on January 20, held last week, further evidenced that the new president feels a greater concern than his predecessor about the authoritarianism of Beijing.