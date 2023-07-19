Home page politics

Christiane Kuehl

Is climate policy of all things good for restarting relations between the USA and China? John Kerry is in favor of this in China, but Beijing is stonewalled.

Beijing/Frankfurt – John Kerry got off the plane and into the middle of the climate crisis. When the US climate commissioner on Sunday in Beijing arrived, the heat in China’s capital was oppressive. The People’s Republic has been suffering from an extreme heat wave for weeks, in Sanbao in the north-west of the country the temperature even rose on Sunday to 52.2 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature ever recorded in China. The weather couldn’t have sent the two major powers and biggest greenhouse gas emitters a more urgent message: you have to do something.

Three days later, on Wednesday, Kerry spoke of “constructive but complicated” talks. In the days before he had sat for hours with his counterpart, the experienced climate diplomat Xie Zhenhua, as well as top diplomat Wang Yi, Prime Minister Li Qiang and Vice President Han Zheng met. “China and the US have similar ideas and a similar past in dealing with climate change,” Xie Zhenhua told the press on Monday. Kerry stressed the need to make “real progress is imperative”.

China and the US are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases: cooperation is key

A final document on Kerry’s talks was initially not available on Wednesday afternoon. But one thing is clear: cooperation between the two largest emitters is crucial for the success of global climate protection. According to data from the EU Commission, China is currently responsible for 32.6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and the USA for 12.6 percent. But the USA emitted more than any other nation throughout the industrial age. Since carbon dioxide in particular remains in the atmosphere for centuries, these so-called “historical emissions” are an important variable.

Both, China and the US, have slightly less ambitious reduction targets than that EU, but meanwhile set quite important accents. US President Joe Biden, for example, set up a huge package of subsidies for climate-friendly technologies with his “Inflation Reduction Act”. And no country is building more solar and wind power plants than China. In a joint declaration in 2021, both countries have expressly committed themselves to cooperation in this area. Premier Li Qiang now wished for more cooperation with the USA in the fight against global warming. This is not only in the interest of both countries, but of the whole world.

Kerry: Detaching climate protection from geopolitical tensions

Nevertheless, the geopolitical conflicts between Beijing and Washington repeatedly pushed their way into the concrete issues. An important point of contention was the question of the extent to which climate cooperation can be pursued independently of all the crisis issues: trade war, Taiwan, China’s support for Russia. Kerry is in favour: The climate crisis is a “universal threat” that should be treated as a “standalone” challenge separate from broader diplomatic issues, he said at the meeting with Han Zheng on Wednesday.

But China hasn’t played along yet. Kerry’s interlocutors repeatedly made it clear that working constructively with the United States on climate issues was not an option for Beijing, while allowing Washington to continue to put pressure on it in all other areas. The dialogue must be conducted at eye level, said diplomat Wang Yi. Kerry, in turn, expressed hope to Wang that his talks in Beijing could mark a fresh start for the two countries and that they “are beginning to transform relations on a broad scale.”

head of state Xi Jinping himself emphasized at a Politburo meeting on Wednesday that China would not allow itself to be talked into it. China will remain “unwavering” in its climate goals, Xi said. But the way to get there, the pace and the intensity of the efforts would have to be determined by his country itself.

USA and China: Cautious opening of communication channels

The conditions for more cooperation are therefore good and bad at the same time. The bad relationships are currently burdening pretty much every subject. But at least both of them are aware of the seriousness of the situation, because both China and the USA are already severely affected by climate damage – from heat, drought, floods. On Tuesday, Greenpeace East Asia released a study stating that China’s UNESCO World Heritage sites are threatened by torrential rains caused by climate change, including a 4th-century cave monastery.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Kerry praised the good atmosphere at Tuesday’s fact-finding talks and dinner with Xie. However, both sides have repeatedly dwelt on political “externalities” including the Taiwan issue, Kerry said. “We are trying to get the process that we have been working on for years going again.” After the visit of US top politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022, China suspended the hitherto regular climate dialogue. Since then, Kerry has been trying to get back on track.

China and the US: Active Travel Diplomacy

Kerry is now the third senior US politician to travel to Beijing in just a few weeks. Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had been there shortly before him. On Tuesday it was also surprisingly announced that the 100-year-old former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger had met Wang Yi and China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing. It is not known whether Kissinger’s visit was successful. But it remains to be hoped that active travel diplomacy will get politics moving again. The global climate would need it.