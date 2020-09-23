At the UN General Assembly, the first two world economies displayed their division on the climate and the coronavirus, in a climate of “new cold war”.

China accused the United States of being a “serious hindrance” in the fight against global warming, after a remote confrontation of their leaders at the UN General Assembly in a climate of “new Cold War”. Donald Trump’s United States and Xi Jinping’s China on Tuesday exposed their disagreements on many subjects: international cooperation, management of the epidemic of the new coronavirus and global warming.

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for its actions” at the start of the Covid-19, launched the American president at the opening of this annual diplomatic high mass, virtual because of the health crisis. He accused the rival power of having left the “Chinese virus”, a formula that arouses the ire of Beijing, “infect the world”. “The Chinese government and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, have wrongly stated that there is no evidence of human transmission.”, he lamented in a recorded video, thus justifying the withdrawal of the United States from this UN agency.

In an also pre-recorded speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that “China did not intend to enter a Cold War”. Without citing Washington, he warned against “the trap of a clash of civilizations”, calling not “politicize” the fight against the coronavirus. His UN Ambassador Zhang Jun then took charge of “to reject” dryly “unfounded accusations” by Donald Trump.

“At a time when the international community is fighting really hard against Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly”, he told media. “If anyone is to be held responsible, it is the United States for losing so many lives with their irresponsible attitude”, he added, while the toll of the disease reached 200,000 deaths in this country on Tuesday.

The remote confrontation continued on climatic terrain. Xi Jinping wanted to play the good students, by setting for the first time a goal of carbon neutrality – in 2060 – for his country, the first emitter of greenhouse gases on the planet. Known for his climate skepticism, Donald Trump criticized “those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while turning a blind eye to China’s endemic pollution”.

Beijing’s scathing response: the United States is a “serious obstacle” to the fight against global warming, blasted Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. By withdrawing from international agreements aimed at reducing carbon emissions, the United States has failed “their duty” and “refuse to take minimum measures to protect the planet”, regretted the spokesperson.