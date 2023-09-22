CNN: US, China and Russia are modernizing and expanding their nuclear test sites

China, the United States and Russia have built new facilities and dug new tunnels at their nuclear test sites in recent years. This is evidenced by satellite images, writes CNN.

It is clarified that the photographs show a Chinese testing ground in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a Russian one in the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, as well as a US testing ground in Nevada. As the channel notes, such activity occurred at the same time when tensions between the three countries reached their highest level in recent decades.

As Geoffrey Lewis, an expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said, such actions do not necessarily indicate the readiness of powers to violate the moratorium on nuclear testing. In turn, the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized such reports as “inflating the ‘China nuclear threat'” and called it “extremely irresponsible.”

Earlier, Russia recalled that the test site on Novaya Zemlya is maintained in readiness for the resumption of nuclear tests.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to the Federal Assembly, said that the United States was thinking about the natural testing of nuclear weapons and the Ministry of Defense and Rosatom should be prepared for this.