The two giants of sport are once again locked in a battle to decide which country will take home the most gold medals at Paris 2024. The Asians have a slim lead of one gold medal. The Americans, by far the most medal-winning delegation, have the chance to take the lead on the final day. Meanwhile, France, with golds in volleyball and taekwondo on Saturday, broke its record for a single edition.

