The two giants of sport are once again locked in a battle to decide which country will take home the most gold medals at Paris 2024. The Asians have a slim lead of one gold medal. The Americans, by far the most medal-winning delegation, have the chance to take the lead on the final day. Meanwhile, France, with golds in volleyball and taekwondo on Saturday, broke its record for a single edition.
#China #United #States #battle #top #medals #France #history
Coach crashes on A72 – seven injured
HomeWorldStatus: 11.08.2024, 12:15PressSplitSeven injured after coach accident on the A72. Symbolic image © Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpaA coach leaves the highway and...
Leave a Reply