Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has not been seen in public for more than two weeks. The disappearance of this close friend of Xi Jinping comes two months after that of the Foreign Minister and influential generals of the Chinese Army. For some, this is a new case of corruption, while others see it as a sign of intense political battles.

Where is Li Shangfu? The Chinese Defense Minister has not shown any signs of life for more than two weeks, according to the British newspaper Financial Times in an article published on Friday, September 15.

The general’s last public appearance dates back to the third China-Africa Forum on Peace and Security, which was held in Beijing on August 29, 2023. And he has not left China since a trip to Moscow, Russia; and Minsk, Belarus, in mid-August.

The Chinese army in Xi Jinping’s sights

Beijing is silent about this disappearance. The only official clue: Vietnamese authorities claimed that their ministry had canceled a trip by Li Shangfu to Hanoi last week for “health reasons.”

According to Washington, the truth lies elsewhere. The minister would be the subject of an investigation for corruption, which would have pushed the authorities to quietly remove him from his position just six months after Xi Jinping personally appointed him, several US officials assured the Financial Times on condition of anonymity.

Indeed, Beijing appears to have undertaken a cleanup this summer in the ranks of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

We have the impression that an extensive investigation is underway into corruption in the military, says Carlotta Rinaudo, China specialist at the International Team for the Study of Security (ITSS) in Verona.

In July, Xi Jinping himself announced the dismissal of two officials from the PLA Missile Force, a branch of the Army responsible for strategic ballistic missiles.

At the beginning of September, the president of the military court of the army was in turn dismissed. The government has given no official reason for this “surprise reorganization.”

In the Chinese military, however, corruption is always the main suspect: “Since China’s economic opening to the world in the 1980s, the army has a reputation for endemic corruption, with powerful generals who feel untouchable and monetize their influence.” , emphasizes Marc Lanteigne, a sinologist at the Arctic University of Norway.

Upon coming to power in 2012, Xi Jinping made combating corruption in the ranks of the military a top priority. “It’s an obsession for him. We must not forget that he began his career as Mishu (秘书) (Chinese term for the personal secretaries of an army general) and this allowed him to realize very early the reality of corruption,” underlines Carlotta Rinaudo, from the ITSS.

“No one is immune”

The recent “raids” – including the disappearance of the minister – could illustrate in this sense the latest manifestation of this clean operation by the Chinese president.

The fact that Xi Jinping has not hesitated to part ways with a minister, whom he himself appointed in March 2023 and who “is among the president’s loyalists,” as Canadian political scientist Marc Lanteigne points out, would demonstrate the president’s determination. “No one is safe,” summarizes Carlotta Rinaudo.

According to the expert, Li Shangfu’s profile would also fit well in a large-scale corruption case in the military. “In 2017, he worked in the military equipment development department, which has a reputation for being very corrupt because a lot of money is made there,” emphasizes Carlotta Rinaudo.

However, the thesis that a major anti-corruption offensive is being carried out would not correspond to the traditional modus operandi in this area. The Chinese president has never been discreet in his fight against corruption in the military. “It’s one of his pride and he likes to show it,” says Marc Lanteigne.

Xi Jinping may have chosen silence because he does not want to draw too much media attention to an issue affecting a man, his Minister of Defense, supposedly one of his closest friends. “This is not the best effect in terms of his ability to correctly choose his collaborators,” acknowledges sinologist Marc Lanteigne.

However, Li Shangfu’s fate also recalls another recent episode at the top of the State. In July, former Foreign Minister Qin Gang also disappeared for more than a month. He was finally officially fired at the end of July… without giving an official reason for this decision. Since then the former minister has not appeared again.

“We have the impression that we are at the beginning of a political maneuver,” says Marc Lanteigne. After the wave of disappearances of billionaires and business leaders in recent years, it would be the turn of senior politicians.

In this hypothesis, these silent dismissals “reflect intense struggles between ministries within the government,” considers Marc Lanteigne. A cacophony behind the scenes that does not fit well with the image of almost absolute control that Xi Jinping would exercise over his administration.

A feverish power?

In reality, the political situation in China has become tense “since the end of the controversial ‘zero covid’ health policy that caused large demonstrations against the government,” recalls Marc Lanteigne. An episode that may have left its mark, and the layoffs are “A way for Xi Jinping to reaffirm his control,” analyzes the Sinologist from the University of the Arctic “It shows that he remains strong even when getting rid of a loved one,” adds Carlotta Rinaudo, from ITSS.

At the international level, these serial disappearances give more an impression of excitement than of force, acknowledge the experts interviewed by France 24. The American ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, even mocked the situation, comparing it to the novel “The Ten little blacks.” by Agatha Christie [recién bautizada “Eran diez”] where the characters disappear one after another.

It is still the two main ministers who were supposed to represent China on the international scene, Foreign Affairs and Defense, who have disappeared! exclaims Marc Lanteigne.

From a diplomatic point of view, “we no longer really know what words to trust, if ministers can disappear overnight,” adds Carlotta Rinaudo.

However, the Defense Minister’s likely sidelining could ultimately prove beneficial for Beijing. In fact, Li Shangfu is on the list of personalities subject to US sanctions since 2018 for having sold military material to Russian entities also sanctioned by Washington. In other words: “In the current context of Sino-American tensions, he was not the best interlocutor to calm relations with Washington,” deduces Carlotta Rinaudo.

He was also a “hawk who multiplied very aggressive statements about Chinese claims in the China Sea and about relations with the West,” adds Marc Lanteigne. For this expert, the appointment of Li Shangfu’s successor will be a very good indicator of Xi Jinping’s mood. If the position goes to a moderate, it would be a sign that Beijing wants to improve its relations with Washington.