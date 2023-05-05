The international agenda in Latin America has shown unusual intensity in recent weeks. Lula visited China; Petro met with Biden; Russia met with its counterparts in Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba; Iran toured the region, with a special stop in Caracas; and the foreign minister of India traveled to Georgetown, Panama City, Bogotá and Santo Domingo. To this list we must add the recent change in position of Honduras vis-à-vis Taiwan, which is progressively losing allies in the region, and Turkey’s visit in 2022 to six countries in the region.

Is there a common thread and a systemic factor that explains these apparently isolated events in your timeline? In international politics there are hardly any fortuitous events. The activities of China, India, Russia, Iran or Turkey are part of a comprehensive and deeper project to strengthen their presence, renew alliances and international projection.

At the global level, we are observing telluric movements that redefine the concept of power, which generates intense debates for its definition, but arouses consensus regarding its intangibility and difficulty of measurement. Analysts such as Moisés Naím consider that this term is under attack, taking into account the emergence of new actors that challenge it and make it increasingly weak, transitory and restrictive. Changes in the global economy, politics, population, migration patterns and the emergence of new technologies are factors that have also contributed to its breakdown. For his part, Richard Hass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, considers that power has spread to a greater number and variety of actors, which leads to changes in global governance. For this reason, he asserts that “the question is not whether the world will continue to collapse, but how quickly and how far.”

The international system is marked by fragmentation, conflict and polarization. The bipolar scenario and the hegemony held by a single power are in the past. We are facing the emergence of new players, ideas and global interests, in the midst of new competitions and tensions. In other words, we went from the Cold War to the Cold Peace and the correlation of forces on the global chessboard has changed remarkably, according to former Colombian Foreign Minister Guillermo Fernández de Soto.

The new axis of power is leaning from the West to Asia. In 2060, the latter will house more than 55% of world GDP, a population of more than 5,280 million people, large middle classes (more than 80% of its population) and an unparalleled process of urbanization and construction of megacities (six of the 10 largest in the world).

The foregoing will lead to the movement of the geopolitical tokens with profound effects in Latin America, which was -by the way- a field in which the United States historically held hegemony. Just remember the Truman Doctrine. However, this phase has come to an end and a new era is being reconfigured in which Washington will maintain considerable strength (in political, economic and military terms), but its ability to influence will be diminished.

The “strategic competition” scenario

We are facing, then, the strategic competition between the United States and China, which is accompanied by revisionist actors such as Russia and Iran and has shown a dynamism and competitiveness that is transforming the international political economy. Additionally, there is a rivalry between two models: liberal democracy and market economy against illiberal democracy and state capitalism. It is a scenario with conflicting views on how to organize society and the construction of an order of international relations.

For some Latin American countries, this is an opportunity to exercise their own “agency” role, marked by the search for greater autonomy and independence in North-South relations, in key areas such as diplomacy and trade, and with the participation of new actors within states. For others, the so-called “Chinese development model” has become the way forward, without taking into account its predilection for autocratic regimes and the collateral effects on democracy, institutions, the rule of law and individual liberties.

In this new cycle, the “Dragon” -as a new world power and one of the locomotives of growth- has launched an offensive towards Latin America in an increasingly open, active and contestatory manner. The stealth and discretion that characterized it are a thing of the past. China has openly invited to join strategic projects for its global projection such as the “Belt and Road Initiative”, the “Global Development Initiative” and the “Global Security Initiative”. The China – CELAC forum has acquired a special preponderance in its relationship with the region.

Beijing’s initial approach has had a particular emphasis on the economy, through obtaining natural resources and primary goods, as well as opening new markets in the region that are crucial for the growth and stability of the Chinese economy.

In this sense, bi-regional relations have deepened, but they have a high level of disparity in their terms of trade. China has become South America’s first trading partner and the largest source of financing in the energy, infrastructure and space industries, with more than 2,700 Chinese-funded companies operating in the region. This has contributed to the displacement of the United States and the marginalization of others such as Japan and Europe.

China’s offer of large loans for infrastructure investments has been a constant. Its conditions, benefits and long-term impact are the subject of discussion. Currently there is a special emphasis on investments in the fields of innovation, technologies, telecommunications, smart cities, as well as an interest in the internationalization of RMB, transfer of ideas and development practices.

Experts have pointed out that Latin American governments would be entering into new dependency relationships (Center – Periphery), which would replicate political, commercial and financial patterns of the past and would generate development traps linked mainly to the growing external debt. The experience of African countries is more than illustrative, in terms of the results obtained, the de-industrialization processes faced and the effects in terms of employment and social stability, according to the recent book “China and Latin America: development, Agency and Geopolitics” from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Beijing has also expanded its diplomatic, cultural, scientific and military presence in the region with great pragmatism, within the framework of the so-called South-South cooperation and with an emphasis on the use of “soft power”. Indeed, there have been 13 visits by President Xi Jinping to the countries of the region; the Confucius Institute is present in 23 Latin American countries with the aim of bringing language and culture closer together; the “vaccine diplomacy” against covid-19 was launched; progress has been made in the isolation of Taiwan, after the break in relations with Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Panama; and an active policy of arms sales, military exchanges and training programs has been maintained.

Final comments. Towards a Latin American international option

In the new geostrategic dispute between the great powers at the global level, Latin America must bet on the search for balance, greater pragmatism and a multilateral vision of the world, to privilege the option of cooperation over confrontation.

As a bloc, it must avoid entrapments that put its autonomy, principles and interests at risk, in the face of a world in definition with diverse and overlapping actors. But it must also set positions when required and not fall into the perverse “non-alignment”.

Its international policy must ensure the defense of peace and unrestricted respect for democracy, fundamental freedoms and international law. This has been a tradition of the region, which has distinguished it for decades and demands to be preserved at all times. Our community of democracies has not only its own life and identity, but also challenges to face and overcome.

Latin America is called upon to apply the principle of “Looking at the whole, Looking at the universe” (Respice Omnia) to play in a multidimensional and realistic way on all platforms at a global level that ensure intelligent international insertion, sustainable and inclusive development, and increasing participation in trade, investment and knowledge flows.

We must be able to harmonize our different national positions and achieve common proposals to face the main global challenges -such as poverty, inequality, climate change, energy and food security, and disarmament- in order to have a single voice and greater negotiating capacity in forums and spaces most relevant.

In short, the region still has the pending task of charting its own course, offering a bold leadership alternative for the Global South, and actively contributing to the construction of the new international architecture and agenda of this century.

Latin America -in the words of the writer and Nobel Prize winner Octavio Paz- “deserves its dream”: a fertile land that inspires the ideals of democracy, peace and sustainable development.

Andres Rugelesis a visiting fellow at the University of Oxford, Member of the Advisory Board of the LSE Global South Unit. alvaro mendez is Director of the LSE Global South Unit, Adjunct Professor at Fudan University in Shanghai.