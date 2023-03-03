These successive decisions come within the policy of cutting off the Chinese hand from incursion into the United States or its possession of pressure cards on Washington or its allies.

In recent days, Congress has held successive sessions to discuss the crisis of Chinese investors owning agricultural lands in the United States, amounting to twice the area of ​​New York state.

Representatives expressed their fear of the volume of Chinese agricultural investments, not only in their country, but in the whole world, warning that the situation is similar to Russia’s control of gas supplies to Europe, and its exploitation of the gas card to put pressure on its opponents during the Ukraine war.

3 million acres

And Chinese entities are slowly buying more US land, until 146 Chinese investors own more than 3 million acres, with a total value of $2.1 billion.

South Dakota Republican Dusty Johnson commented that China is by no means a major player in US agriculture, but its growing overseas holdings are cause for concern.

“Food security is national security, and I think we’ve seen that Russia has been able to exert undue influence over Europe because it has supplied them with so much natural gas,” Johnson said, warning of the possibility that China, in turn, could use food supplies as leverage in the world.

He gives examples that if “China controls food supplies in South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and even North America, that could give them more coercive power over the world.”

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Chinese agricultural investment abroad grew more than 10-fold between 2009 and 2016 alone, which is of concern to many in those countries.

For its part, the Center for International Strategic Studies in the United States warns that the biggest threat to food security in the country is the purchase of land by companies, whether they are US-owned or foreign-owned.

And the danger is increased by a legal issue, according to the center, which is that federal law does not restrict the amount of private US agricultural land that can be owned by foreigners.

project “bass”

A bill in Congress called PASS aims to place a federal ban on the purchase of US farmland or agricultural processing facilities by China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Rep. Johnson, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, says that Chinese holdings are a very small portion of the total farmland in the United States, but China cannot be given coercive power over the American economy by giving it more agricultural investment.

way to spy

In addition to concern about the use of lands as a pressure card on food security, a report published by the British newspaper “The Times” last February drew attention to US fears of China’s exploitation of those lands for espionage.

According to the newspaper’s report, China’s investments in the purchase of farms have raised suspicions that they are being used to spy on military and nuclear institutions, especially after a Chinese investor purchased thousands of hectares adjacent to a military base in Texas, and the Chinese also own land near the “Grand Fork” air base in South Dakota.

Simultaneously, Washington banned the use of Chinese surveillance cameras, which are equipped with a supernatural information base in its institutions, for fear that Beijing would exploit them in collecting information and espionage, and the same thing did Australia and Britain.