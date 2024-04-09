Home page politics

Press Split

Sergei Lavrov (left) and Wang Yi met in Beijing on Tuesday. © AFP

The alliance between China and Russia is becoming ever closer. This is now made clear by Foreign Minister Lavrov's visit to Beijing.

China and Russia want to “further strengthen strategic cooperation on the world stage and provide each other with strong support.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this on Tuesday during a visit to Beijing by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov has been visiting the People's Republic since Monday, the first time since Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected a few weeks ago.

Wang called the Russian people's support for Putin “a source of progress.” According to the Russian news agency Tass, he further said: “I believe that the Russian people have a bright future under the confident leadership of President Putin.” In addition, according to Wang, China wants to strengthen its “strategic cooperation” with Russia. According to reports, Putin wants to travel to Beijing in May to meet with state and party leader Xi Jinping.

Lavrov said at the meeting with Wang Yi that relations between the two countries had reached an “unprecedented level.” Putin's re-election guarantees that it will stay that way. Lavrov also thanked Wang for Chinese sympathy after the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow on March 22, which killed 144 people and injured 551 people.

Trade between China and Russia at record levels

China and Russia have had a particularly close relationship since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Beijing has so far neither condemned the Russian attack nor called for a withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories. At the same time, the country's economy is benefiting massively from the war – trade between China and Russia rose to a record high of more than 240 billion US dollars last year. While the People's Republic mainly imports cheap oil and gas, Russia imports cars and so-called dual-use goods from China, i.e. goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticized such deliveries on Monday at the end of her multi-day visit to China. “I have emphasized that companies, including those in the People's Republic of China, must not provide material support for Russia's war and that they will face significant consequences if they do,” Yellen said. In addition, according to Yellen, any bank that carries out transfers to Russia in order to supply military or other goods for military use to the Russian defense industry is exposed to the risk of US sanctions.

According to US intelligence reports, the dual-use goods that China supplies to Russia include armored vehicles and protective equipment. (sh)