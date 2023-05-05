Home page politics

The foreign ministers of China and Russia, Qin Gang and Sergey Lavrov, met in Goa in southern India on Thursday. © Imago/Russian Foreign Ministry

They remain close allies: despite the war in Ukraine, China and Russia want to work more closely together. This was emphasized by the foreign ministers of both countries in India.

Munich/Panaji – Despite Western criticism of China’s course in the Ukraine war, the country wants to work more closely with Russia. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang confirmed this on Thursday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. For example, “cooperation in business and trade should be strengthened,” as the Foreign Ministry announced in Beijing on Friday. Qin also emphasized in the conversation with Lavrov that Beijing wants to “strengthen strategic communication and consolidate and deepen cooperation in various areas”.

The Foreign Minister also referred to the new momentum that the relationship between the two countries has received after the meeting between China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March: “Contacts at all levels between the two sides are becoming more and more active and cooperation in various areas is in full swing.” According to Chinese sources, Lavrov said Russia wants “to raise relations between the two countries to a higher level”.

Beijing: “China’s position on Ukraine issue has not changed”

Qin and Lavrov met Thursday during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in southern Indian Goa. In addition to China, India and Russia, the organization based in Beijing also includes Pakistan, Iran and four Central Asian countries. According to Chinese information, the Ukraine war was also an issue during the talks, which Beijing always downplayed as a “crisis”. This “crisis” must be solved “politically” and through dialogue, according to Qin.

Since the start of the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, China has pledged to remain neutral in the conflict. In fact, to this day, Beijing refuses to condemn the invasion or to call on Russia to withdraw its troops. Although China recognized “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” in a UN resolution last week, it later declared that “China’s position on the Ukraine question has not changed”. Last week, Head of State Xi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke for the first time since the war began. In the call, Xi also avoided condemning Russia’s attack.

China and India: Unresolved border dispute creates tension

At the SCO meeting in Goa on Thursday, China’s foreign minister also spoke to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Both sides agreed to work more closely together in the future – despite the border conflict between the two countries that had been smoldering for decades and escalated in the summer of 2020. At that time, several dozen soldiers from both sides were killed on the China-India border after attacking each other with sticks in the inhospitable Himalayan region.

The situation at the border is currently “generally stable,” Qin told his Indian counterpart in Goa. However, both countries would have to “promote further relaxation of the border situation and permanently maintain peace and tranquility in the border region”. According to Chinese sources, Jaishankar referred to the importance of “consultation with the Chinese side in order to continue to ensure peace and stability in the border region”. (sh)