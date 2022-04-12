War between Russia and Ukraine, how geopolitical balances are changing

There war could become world. The moves of China And Russia in Serbia they cause fear of the widening of the conflict. In Ukraine we continue to fight relentlessly, Putin intensifies the offensive on the Donbass and is about to conquer definitely too Mariupol. But the Tsar does not seem to want to stop there, now there break with the West it is incurable and the risk of escalation increases with each passing day. The signals come not only from Russia but also from China. There Serbia it is more and more one anomaly in Europe. After the refusal to join the Western sanctions against the Russia– reads the Republic – the Balkan country has received from China a sophisticated missile system of air defense. Beijing confirmed the dispatch of the HQ-22 SAM (surface-to-air missile) air defense systems as part of “bilateral” cooperation projects “.

There Serbia – continues Repubblica – is the first European country to adopt this type of Chinese armaments. Most of the systems supplied to the army Serbianmoreover, it comes from Russia: tanks, helicopters, sighting radars. In the last months Russia And Belarus they donated to Belgrade six and four MiG-29 fighter aircraft used. Further strengthening of relations between Serbia, China and Russia. Since 2008, the three countries have not yet recognized the independence of Kosovo and the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucicwhile voting against Russian aggression against Ukraine, he decided to do not support the sanctions against the Russian Federation.

