Home page politics

Of: Marvin Ziegele

split

Russia’s foreign minister is in China for diplomatic purposes. Both countries are strengthening their cooperation there.

Beijing – Russia and China have reaffirmed their close partnership and announced their ambitions to build a new “world order”. On Wednesday (March 30, 2022), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict* almost five weeks ago China*. Moscow’s top diplomat landed in the city of Huangshan, reports the German Press Agency. The talks were originally supposed to revolve around the future of Afghanistan, but Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine quickly dominated the talks.

The US news channel CBS reports that diplomats from the USA* accused China of signaling “readiness” Russia* to provide military and economic support in the Ukraine war. So far, China has not condemned the war of aggression in Ukraine and is also reluctant to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Russia and China: “Just and Democratic World Order”

What’s more, Russia’s foreign minister painted a picture of a new “world order” during talks with China and emphasized that the world was going through “a very serious phase in the history of international relations”.

“We will move together with you and our sympathizers towards a multipolar, just and democratic world order,” Lavrov said in a video released by the Russian Foreign Ministry ahead of a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. © IMago Images

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang Yi as saying, “Sino-Russian relations have withstood the new test of the changing international situation, maintained the right direction of progress, and showed persistent development momentum.”

Russia and China “Cooperation Knows No Borders”

Wang added that “Sino-Russian cooperation knows no borders,” echoing a phrase used by Russia’s president Wladimir Putin* and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping* use to characterize their relationships. “Our pursuit of peace has no limits, our advocacy of security has no limits, our resistance to hegemony has no limits,” Wang said.

In the long term, lessons must be learned from the crisis, Wang Yi said in the conversation. The “legitimate security interests of all those involved” must be responded to on the basis of mutual respect and the indivisibility of security. The ministry quoted him as saying that a sustainable security architecture should be created in Europe through dialogue and negotiations. (marv) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.