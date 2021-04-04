S.e since the new American administration has been soliciting support for its China policy around the world, Beijing has also been increasingly looking for support. “Just look at the map,” said the State Department spokeswoman in Beijing, “and you will see that China has friends all over the world.” So there is nothing to worry about when the United States is coordinating with its allies as if they wanted to start a “gang war”. At the first American-Chinese meeting after President Joe Biden took office two weeks ago, China questioned the West’s claim to represent the “international community”. After the meeting, Beijing embarked on a diplomatic marathon to demonstrate its global influence. This is not yet a block formation, but it drives polarization forward.

China signed a cooperation agreement with Iran for the next 25 years. It established a vaccination partnership with the United Arab Emirates by granting a production license for the export of Chinese vaccines. Beijing pledged its solidarity with North Korea. And with Russia it practiced the well-established solidarity.

It is no coincidence that the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to China in March immediately followed the American-Chinese exchange of blows in Alaska. The meeting also came in handy from a Russian point of view. Biden had just called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer” and imposed sanctions for poisoning opposition politician Alexei Navalnyj. In line with this, Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed a declaration calling for people not to “politicize” the protection of human rights and to refrain from using them “as a pretext for interference in the internal affairs of other states”. Moscow and Beijing also condemn Western “interference” on one point that there is no “one-size-fits-all democratic model”. Rather, they call on the “international community” to create “a fairer, more democratic and rational multipolar world order”. This expresses China and Russia’s aspiration to play a leading role in creating such a new world order.

The primacy of international law is also emphasized; In view of the last year’s amendments to the Russian constitution, which made international law subject to compatibility with national law, this seems strange, but is in fact just a new tirade against “unilateral” Western sanctions. Russian observers emphasized that China had switched to an older Russian line. Lavrov also vowed that “everything will be done to ensure that Russian-Chinese relations are safe and that they are not threatened by unfriendly states”.

One does not want to “drive Russia into the arms of China”: Chancellor Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, among others, justify that they are sticking to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Moscow against much resistance. Putin regularly shows that he does not allow himself to be drifted, especially not by the federal government, but sees China as a natural partner. One is less successful in the economic field; The most recent illustration is the visit of a “Chinese delegation” in March to the annexed Ukrainian Crimea, which however only turned out to be a trip to the peninsula by Chinese businessmen active in Russia.

Joint blockade in the UN Security Council

A constant theme is the replacement of the American dollar in bilateral trade; Here one builds on the fact that for the first time in 2020 more than half of the trade was not in dollars, but the national currencies are only in third place after the euro. But politically, the Russian-Chinese success is undeniable when it comes to taking a stand against the West and its insistence on human rights. The common voting, i.e. blockade behavior in the UN Security Council has been evidence of this for years, in order to save the regime of the Syrian ruler Bashar al Assad from conviction or the military junta in Myanmar. The cooperation in vaccination diplomacy has also proven to be mutually beneficial, in which both sides grant each other credibility, although the Chinese manufacturers have not yet published any detailed data on their Phase III tests. China and Russia are also moving closer together in space. In March they announced that they would jointly establish a research station on the moon.

However, China does not want to bind itself too closely to Russia. This is countered by rivalries in Central Asia and the Arctic. Economically, the country – like Russia for its part – continues to have close ties to the West, even if it is committed to reducing its dependence on Western technology as quickly as possible. In addition, Beijing uses the narrative of a “responsible world power” to advertise a claim to global leadership. It does not want to destroy the existing order, but rather rebuild it according to its own ideas. “Forming an alliance with Russia is not in China’s best interests,” says China Academy of Social Sciences Russia expert Cheng Yijun. “In difficult times, the two countries can give each other warmth, but we shouldn’t forget that China’s rise is also a threat to Russia. If they form an alliance, which of the two should be the leader? “