China and Russia these are two huge countries that could potentially have Eurasian dominance in the automotive world. Endowed with resources and people, they would have the chance to make up for the lack of automotive tradition by strengthening factories and technology; and in part China – thanks also to European and American brands – has succeeded. Today, however, the global policies of the two countries are keeping their production in check: in Russia it is the war against Ukraine that has made all manufacturers flee, while in China the zero Covid policy has closed factories making it impossible to continue the industrial run-up.

A common thread between the two countries could be there lack of democratic debatewhich is synonymous with progress: decisions made by a single man – especially when he expresses a certain desire to dominate the world – can lead to catastrophic consequences.

“The past few days have handed the great autocrats economic data that mercilessly reflects their avoidable mistakes. In April, 45 Chinese cities, about half of the world’s second-largest economy according to Gavekal Dragonomics, were stuck in various lockdowns at the behest of Xi Jinping. Retail trade fell 11% over the month, car production by 41%, new construction projects by 44% and export growth is now less than a third of that of a year ago. The segregation of hundreds of millions of workers and employees is expensive. Xi will only have to instigate even more debt for useless investments – bridges over nowhere, skyscrapers forever empty – to bring growth targets closer. […] Something similar also happens to Putin. Of 21 car manufacturing plants in Russia today, only one is functioning normally – of the Chinese Haval – while the others lack parts or foreign investors and in April the sale of new models collapsed by 79% on a year earlier. Western sanctions won’t be perfect, but they bite and the economy will collapse three times more than with the pandemic“, We read in the Corriere della Sera.