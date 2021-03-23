Corona vaccine is a scarce commodity. Nevertheless, Russia and China are showing themselves generously – and are now pointing their fingers at the West.

Guilin / Moscow – Global vaccine distribution remains a hotly debated issue – and the global West is not looking particularly good at it. China and Russia not only rejected allegations against their vaccination diplomacy on Tuesday. You have also made moral charges yourself. Shortly after an EU human rights offensive, of all places, which caused displeasure not least in relation to China.

Vaccine was and is scarce in many countries. A circumstance that is also viewed with concern in Germany – for moral as well as epidemiological considerations. The FDP politician and infectious disease specialist Andrew Ullmann recently warned against an uncontrollable mutation in an interview with Merkur.de. So far, most countries have found it difficult to share the vaccine. Sometimes vaccines are scarce, sometimes they prefer to wait for the further progress of the campaign. Even within Europe there is a dispute. A breach into which Russia and China are jumping.

Corona vaccinations: Russia and China are generous – and reproach the West

The two countries have now rejected allegations that they wanted to use their corona vaccines to expand their political influence worldwide. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured him on Tuesday after a conversation with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi in Guilin, South China, that the principle of “humanity” is being followed and not geopolitical or economic interests.

In view of the vaccination aid – also in Europe – Lavrov presented the two countries as a prime example: “Russia and China were role models for openness, cooperation and mutual assistance.” portraying them as opportunists should be remembered, Lavrov said, according to his ministry. “That is completely detached from reality.”

Vaccination diplomacy? China presents itself as a helper in times of need – Putin apparently allows himself to be administered “Sputnik V”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang made a similar statement. He accused some countries of “selfish mass hoarding of vaccines”. The USA, among others, recently seemed to be heading for a vaccine surplus. Russia and China did not want to benefit themselves, but wanted to vaccinate more people as soon as possible.

China has shipped its vaccines to a number of countries, some for free. The EU country Hungary also used Chinese manufacturers. Russia, in turn, supplies its vaccine Sputnik V, which is now approved in more than 50 countries – but is sometimes viewed with some reservations. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin wanted to be vaccinated with Sputnik V on Tuesday. However, in an unusual step for Putin, in the absence of cameras. As a confidence-building measure, that didn’t really work. (AFP / fn)