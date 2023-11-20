Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoxiang said on Monday that Beijing and Moscow are ready to facilitate investment cooperation between them.

This came during a meeting of the Chinese-Russian Intergovernmental Committee for Investment Cooperation.

Deng added, during his meeting with Andrei Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, “Today we are holding the tenth meeting.” [للجنة الحكومية]. I would like to summarize with you the activities in the field of investment cooperation between China and Russia over the past year and discuss the main tasks in the next stage, in order to promote the achievement of new results in investment cooperation between our countries,” according to what the Russian “TASS” news agency reported.

The Chinese official said that this is his first time serving as co-chair of the China-Russia intergovernmental committee.

“I would like to establish close working contacts with you and have an in-depth exchange of views on further developing investment cooperation between China and Russia,” Deng added.

The China-Russia Intergovernmental Committee was established in 2014, and its main goal is to facilitate the implementation of investment projects and reduce administrative and trade barriers between the two countries.